Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast.