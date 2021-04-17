This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
