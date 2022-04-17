Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.