Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

