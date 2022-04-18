 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

