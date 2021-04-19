This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
