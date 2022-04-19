 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

