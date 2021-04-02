 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

