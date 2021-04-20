Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a ra…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with …
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mo…