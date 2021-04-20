 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

