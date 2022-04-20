 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

