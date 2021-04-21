This evening in Concord: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
