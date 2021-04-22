This evening in Concord: Mostly clear. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a ra…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in Concord: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in th…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …