For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
