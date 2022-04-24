This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Ex…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Concord: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall arou…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
For the drive home in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folk…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high t…