Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
