Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.