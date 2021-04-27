Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
