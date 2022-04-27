Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Concord. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.