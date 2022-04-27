 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Concord. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

