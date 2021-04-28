Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.