This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
