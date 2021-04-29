 Skip to main content
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

