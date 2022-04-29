Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Ex…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high t…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperature…