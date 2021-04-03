 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

