Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.