Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

