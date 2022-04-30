This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
