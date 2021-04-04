For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. T…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast ca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Concord's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 40F. SW wind…