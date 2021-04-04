 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts