Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

