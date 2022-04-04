Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on t…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Period…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees toda…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…