Concord's evening forecast: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
