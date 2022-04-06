Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.