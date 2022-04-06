This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
