This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
