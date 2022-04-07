 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

