Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.