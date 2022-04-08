Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees toda…
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs …
Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Period…