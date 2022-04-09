This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
