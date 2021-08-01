Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
