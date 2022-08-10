Concord's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
