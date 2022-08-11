Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.