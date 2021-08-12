This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100.61. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
