For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
