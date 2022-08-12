 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

