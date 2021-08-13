Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 100.89. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
