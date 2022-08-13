For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees to…
This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. The forecast ca…
Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variabl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…