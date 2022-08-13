 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

