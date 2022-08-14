Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.