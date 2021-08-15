 Skip to main content
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

