This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Concord folks should be …
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.