For the drive home in Concord: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
