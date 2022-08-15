 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

