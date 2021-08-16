This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
