Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

