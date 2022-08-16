Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.