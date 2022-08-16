For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
