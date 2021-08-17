 Skip to main content
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

