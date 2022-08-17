Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
