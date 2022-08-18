Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.